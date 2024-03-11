Domestic violence call at Dollar General in South MS ends with two dead, MBI says

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Stone County Sheriff’s Office that occurred earlier in the day at the Dollar General, near 1543 U.S. 49 in Perkinston.

According to MBI, a deputy with the sheriff’s office was responding to a domestic violence call. Upon the deputy’s arrival, the subject fired on the deputy, hitting him in the arm. The deputy then shot back at the subject, and a brief round of gunfire ensued. MBI said the subject is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Another individual was found dead at the scene, and her death is believed to be connected to the subject. MBI said the information is preliminary and subject to change.

Stone County Sheriff Todd Stewart confirmed the incident happened at the Dollar General in Perkinston.

MBI said it is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s office.