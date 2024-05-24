Domestic violence allegations, missing money, blood: warrants reveal new details in woman’s disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Allegations of domestic violence and missing money have surfaced after a 53-year-old woman was reported missing earlier this month, according to warrants filed by sheriff’s investigators.

Additionally, an auto shop the warrants say is run by missing woman Ana Barbosa and her husband was searched by authorities on Thursday morning. Vehicles — including one marked “Kern County District Attorney Forensic Science Division” — were parked outside Corner Shop Automotive Services on Norris Road.

California DMV will no longer process these services at offices

Officials with both the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices told 17 News they had no information that could be made public.

The warrants say family of Barbosa — who hasn’t been seen since May 6 — told investigators she was previously the victim of domestic violence by her husband and had been saving money for two years to leave him.

That money is now missing, a family member said according to the warrants.

Investigators found blood in a hallway in the Barbosa’s southwest Bakersfield home and swabbed it for DNA testing, according to the warrants.

“Ana’s family reported that she had never been reported missing in the past, they have never been unable to contact her this long, she had no history of mental illness and she had no medical conditions,” an investigator wrote in the warrants filed this week in Superior Court.

Efforts made by 17 News to reach the husband Thursday were unsuccessful.

Photo courtesy Kern County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday, sheriff’s officials sent a news release asking for help finding Barbosa. She’s described as 5-foot-3, about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The husband’s statement

The husband, Fabian Barbosa, reported his wife missing on May 8.

He told investigators he hadn’t seen her since she left the auto shop around 4 p.m. two days earlier.

“Fabian claimed Ana must have unplugged the Wi-Fi when she left because he did not have a recording of the event,” an investigator wrote.

Coroner’s office identifies KCSO senior deputy who died by suicide

He said he ordered an Uber for her, according to the warrants, but she decided to order her own Uber instead.

“Fabian did not have any record of the transaction on his Uber account,” according to the warrants.

Their daughter checked the couple’s shared bank account and found no Uber transactions for May 6, warrants say.

The daughter told investigators she received a text message from Ana Barbosa’s phone about 90 minutes after she reportedly left the business. It said she was leaving and to clean the house.

CA Lotto scratcher sold in Bakersfield wins $1 million

She said she hadn’t heard from her since, according to the warrants.

Investigators attempted to ping Ana Barbosa’s cellphone days later and discovered it had been out of service since the night of May 6, according to the warrants.

Family members on May 10 again contacted authorities to say Fabian Barbosa was giving people conflicting accounts “and they believed there may be foul play involved,” warrants say.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.