Domestic shooting leads to standoff in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman shot and injured, and the accused gunman died after an hours-long standoff in Scranton.

Police swarmed the neighborhood in the city’s Hill Section where the shooting happened, shutting down two roads much of the day.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm, sent to the hospital, treated, and released. The man who shot her is dead ending a standoff that included shots fired at police.

“Tactical units were ambushed by gunfire from the attic,” said Chief Thomas Carroll from the Scranton Police Department.

Nearly four hours after the unidentified gunman shot his girlfriend, Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll says the suspect opened fire on police tactical units.

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County

They were there along with a swat team and a hazardous device and explosive unit. The gunman barricaded himself in the home on the 1600 block of Pine Street.

They set up a perimeter around the scene and tried to coax him into surrendering even using a recorded family member’s plea. They tried another tactic, too.

“Chemical emissions were ineffective to force the male to exit,” says Chief Carroll.

It was just after 5:00 p.m. when police used a tactical robot to determine the gunman’s whereabouts. He was discovered unresponsive in the attic and determined to be dead of a single gunshot wound.

“No police officers were wounded. No lethal force was returned by police,” stated Chief Carroll.

During the ordeal, police kept neighbors at bay.

“I’ve never seen this. This is like something out of a movie,” added Theresa Fagerlin from Scranton.

Theresa Fagerlin was out watering her plants when she says police stormed her neighborhood. The latest scene of gun violence in the Electric City.

“This is a shame. We have to do something about it,” continued Fagerlin.

Another neighbor says it’s terrifying situations like this one that create fear in a city he has known all his life.

“It’s very very disturbing especially to be in the city you’ve lived all your life and people don’t feel safe anymore,” said Brian Grassi from Scranton.

Police are withholding the name of the deceased gunman. They have also not revealed the name of the woman he shot.

Again, she was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.