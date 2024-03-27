‘DOMESTIC’: Domestic violence victims struggle to find placement for pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Domestic violence has become a problem that knows no bounds and carries an impact that ripples through communities, families, and animals alike throughout the country.

As some victims struggle to get over the mountain that can be the acceptance of help, they meet another wall in the form of pet placement for their animals.

In 2018, one-third of domestic violence victims in North Carolina refused or delayed getting help because they had little to no options for their pets.

In multiple cases, the pets were either used as pawns to manipulate the victim, or the abuser would kill the pet to send a message.

Those numbers highlight a greater problem that several organizations have tried to fix for years, while others have stepped in to help spread hope.

“I’ve never been able to get a client into a pet-friendly shelter,” explained Katie Credle, a Boone area mother who was a case worker for domestic violence victims.

During her career, she heard stories of individuals who’ve chosen to either leave their pet with the abuser or move out to live in a tent.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence found only 12% of domestic violence help programs have the capacity to provide shelter for victims and their pets.

Katie explained, “They’re almost always booked, they have a wait list for months and months.”

Twenty-four percent of places give out referrals, and 85% of shelters reported conversations with women who spoke about their pets being abused.

“[Abusers] realize the weight an animal means to their partner and will withhold the animal, abuse the animal, or kill them.”

Katie has joined a Boone area veterinarian who has begun a mission of using a network of pet fosters to take care of pets for victims until they have escaped their situation and found stable ground.

The organization is called High Country Paws.

The group is new, but it has begun to stretch its network across parts of North Carolina, which include Charlotte.

The organization is now accepting new individuals to help foster pets.

While housing pets is a problem, organizations in Charlotte report that some pet owners have taken more drastic measures to keep their pets safe.

“I’ve heard some patients tell me they set their dogs free to become strays because they have no place to put them,” explained Jessica Oram.

She is an advocate with the Greater Charlotte Hope Line and speaks with domestic violence victims daily.

“I didn’t realize how big of a problem pet placement is for domestic violence victims until I started working here,” she explained.

Charlotte Animal Care and Control is one of the few places in the city that watches over the animals of domestic violence victims as they find help.

In two years, more than two dozen animals have been cared for while victims get help.

“That pet will become the piece that is threatened,” explained Melissa Knicely with Charlotte Animal Care and Control. “‘If you leave me, I’m going to kill the pet.’”

In her two decades on the front lines of the animal aspect of the issue, she said she’s seen the need grow, but the shelter’s capacity can only hold so many pets.

Some of which are linked to the renovations being done at the shelter.

Melissa explained, “We are going to do everything that we can to make sure pets are safe. I don’t know in any situation where a pet has been put down when brought here.”

Members of Congress are not outright oblivious to this issue, which has plagued so many.

In 2018, Congress passed the Pets and Women’s Authorities Act, or PAWS Act, which was an “emergency and transitional pet shelter and housing assistance grant program.”

It expires in 2024 but is up for reauthorization through 2028.

Melissa stressed, “Financial restrictions are holding a lot of victims back. Often, their partners make the money and so, they can’t go out and find a place to live.”

While financial help is great, fosters and caseworkers say access is the key to giving some victims the courage to take the first step to escape their life-or-death situation.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call 800-799-7233 to speak with the National Domestic Violence Hotline. You can also text “START” to 88788.

