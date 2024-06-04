Domestic disturbance leads to weapons charge

TUPELO – Police responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Haven Acres area arrested a man for illegal possession of a firearm.

Tupelo police responded to the Evans Circle/Beasley Drive area May 30 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers located the suspect at a nearby residence and during the investigation, officers located a firearm in the suspect’s backpack.

Zachery Jamaal Burdine, 28, of West Main Street, Tupelo, was charged with domestic violence and trespassing. After further investigation, it was determined Burdine had a felony conviction, so he was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

During his initial appearance on the felony charge, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner set Burdine’s bond at $10,000.