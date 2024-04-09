Dolton trustees expected to ask Lightfoot to investigate Henyard
Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot, who also served as Chicago, will accept a position to investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard pending a village board vote on Monday night.
Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot, who also served as Chicago, will accept a position to investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard pending a village board vote on Monday night.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, still faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
If she's the choice, Lindsey Harding would be the first woman to be hired as a head coach in NBA history.
The Astros are holding their breath on Framber Valdez.
Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.
In a flip of the usual priorities, Senate Republicans seem likely to kill a set of tax cuts that have already passed the House and are broadly popular. Here's why.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up nearly 5% on Monday as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would debut its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
Investors regrouped for a packed week with a fresh inflation data test for rate-cut views and the start of first quarter earnings season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
India's largest audio and wearables brand boAt is investigating a possible data breach after hackers advertised a cache of alleged customer data online. A sample of alleged customer data was uploaded on a known cybercrime forum, which includes full names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and order numbers. In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, boAt said it was investigating the matter but did not disclose specifics.
Wells Fargo sees the S&P 500 rising another 6% this year to 5,535 as investors embrace higher valuations for the benchmark average.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
UConn is the favorite, but Zach Edey could be the great equalizer ... if Donovan Clingan doesn't shut him down.
These are today’s mortgage rates. Thirty-year rates are a little higher than last week, but they are much lower than six months ago. Lock in your rate today.
Compare the best CD rates available today vs. the national average.
Microsoft has announced a new London hub for its recently unveiled consumer AI division. It will be fronted by Jordan Hoffmann, an AI scientist and engineer Microsoft recently picked up from high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, which Microsoft invested in last year. The news comes some three weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a new consumer AI division headed up by Inflection AI's founders, which include Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind, the AI company Google acquired in 2014.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.