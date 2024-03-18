Dolphins sign former Eagles OL Jack Driscoll. Where he could play in Miami

The Dolphins signed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, the team announced Monday, adding a player who could compete to start or provide versatile depth in 2024.

Driscoll, 6-5 and 312 pounds, has appeared in 54 games with 17 starts; eight have come at right tackle, eight at right guard and one at left tackle. The 26-year-old Driscoll was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Eagles and spent the first four seasons of his career in Philadelphia.

With the Dolphins on Monday also re-signing Isaiah Wynn, who started seven games at left guard, Driscoll could compete to start at the right guard spot vacated by Robert Hunt, who signed with the Carolina Panthers. Driscoll could also be Miami’s top swing tackle option with Kendall Lamm, who started eight games at both tackle spots, still a free agent.

This story may be updated.