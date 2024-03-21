Dolphins return to Brookfield Zoo after exhibit renovations

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — After spending five seasons visiting the Minnesota Zoo, six bottlenose dolphins are making their return to the Brookfield Zoo Friday, when the Seven Seas Underwater Exhibit officially reopens to the public after lengthy renovations to the sea creatures’ habitat.

“It was a fifteen-month project,” said Dr. Mike Adkesson, President of the Brookfield Zoo. “10-million-dollar investment in the facility, new roof on the building, new air handling system and changes to the animals’ habitat as well.

“We re-lined the pools with a new liner and then were able to add in this rock work element, which really just makes for a dynamic environment.”

With all of this work being done, the dolphins needed a temporary home so, off they went to the Minnesota Zoo with several of their trainers.

“My spouse and my guinea pig — Cheddar Bay Biscuit — went with me to Minnesota and lived in the hotel with me,” said Heather Dowding, lead animal care specialist for the Brookfield Zoo.

More from Erin: Maywood woman provides support for domestic violence survivors

Before becoming president of the Brookfield Zoo, Adkesson served as the sanctuary’s lead veterinarian. His past experiences led him to knowing that moving the pod of dolphins across state lines would require a tight-knit team familiar with their special needs to make it work while work on their new habitat was completed.

“It’s a big sacrifice on the part of our staff to relocate up there for that period of time,” Adkesson said. “But it was so worth it in terms of making sure our animals were as healthy and as happy as they could be during that time.”

Relocating the dolphins also allowed Brookfield Zoo’s care team to continue specialized treatment for one dolphin in the pod named Lucky, who needs cancer-eradicating medicine applied to a tumor on his tongue several times a week.

With renovations near full completion, the Dolphins made their trip back to the Brookfield Zoo last week, when they were gently lowered back into their new digs and where they’ve been getting acclimated to their new habitat ever since.

“We’ve got some bubble features in there, we’ve got a sand pit. We’ve got anchor points where we can attach some other enrichment items to just really make that environment constantly changing for the animals,” Adkesson said.

More from Erin: Middle schooler becomes chief of the Buffalo Grove Police Department for the day

“It feels really good to be back,” Dowding said. “The dolphins are acclimating really well, they ate right away and everything went pretty smoothly. It’s a testament to the hard work of about a hundred different people that worked together to bring the dolphins back to Brookfield Zoo Chicago.”

The Seven Seas Underwater Exhibit will officially reopen to the public Friday.

For more info on the bottlenose dolphins at the Brookfield Zoo, like when the pod will be in action for visitors, visit their website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.