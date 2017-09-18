Dolphins LB Lawrence Timmons inactive after leaving team

CARSON, California (AP) — Linebacker Lawrence Timmons was inactive for the Miami Dolphins' NFL season opener Sunday after he unexpectedly left the team one day before the game.

The Dolphins got back in contact with Timmons after he left the team, but the veteran linebacker wasn't at their 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase declined to divulge many details about Timmons' situation after the game, although he acknowledged the coaching staff had decided Timmons wouldn't play.

"I need to figure some things out before I talk about this," Gase said.

Undrafted rookie free agent Chase Allen started in Timmons' place, making three tackles. The defense yielded 367 yards, but just 71 in the fourth quarter while shutting out the Chargers.

Timmons was expected to start for Miami this season after signing a two-year, $12 million deal. He spent his first 10 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning a Super Bowl ring in February 2009 and making the Pro Bowl in 2014.

The Dolphins spent the previous nine days in California after leaving South Florida early to avoid Hurricane Irma. Their opener against Tampa Bay was postponed.

"Unfortunately, we've been through these things before," defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said of the double distractions caused by the long week in California and Timmons' absence. "So we know how to react to them, how to understand them and take them in stride. We learn how to move past these things and get ready for the game."

