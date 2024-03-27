Dollywood properties are up for best theme park, hotel in US. How you can make them No. 1

OK, we know we might be preaching to the choir here, because East Tennessee residents know full well that Dollywood is the best theme park in the country.

And it goes without saying that pretty much all the Dollywood properties, including Splash Country, DreamMore and HeartSong, also are top-tier.

But just in case the word hasn't gotten out on a national level about the clear superiority of all things Dolly, here's your chance to spread the gospel. Dollywood again has earned a number of nominations in USA Today’s 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice awards, and fans can vote "early and often," the company said in a press release.

Dollywood's Lightning Rod roller coaster, Aunt Granny's Restaurant also in running for best in U.S.

A panel of experts and USA Today 10Best editors selected Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties and attractions in five categories:

Best Theme Park: Dollywood is currently in sixth place. "Dollywood has all the makings of a great theme park," the nominating experts said, noting, "There's always something going on, and the Southern-inspired food offerings are a cut above the typical theme park fare."

Best Roller Coaster : Lightning Rod, in eighth place, "sends thrill-seekers more 20 stories up its lift hill before racing down its 165-foot-drop − an electrifying start to one of Dollywood's most adrenaline-pumping attractions."

Best Theme Park Hotel : Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. DreamMore is in second place while HeartSong is close behind in fourth.

Best Theme Park Restaurant: Aunt Granny’s Restaurant, in fourth place, is a family-style restaurant where guests choose from a variety of comfort food such as fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.

Best Outdoor Water Park: Dollywood’s Splash Country, in eighth place, offers up more than 23 slides and thrill rides for all ages

How can you help propel Dolly to the top of the polls?

Voting for this year’s awards runs until April 22. A page with links to each voting contest can be found at www.dollywood.com/vote. Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day per device.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts have already gotten a lot of love in 2024, including a nod from National Geographic for HeartSong Lodge & Resort as one of the world’s top 22 hotels “worth a visit” in 2024, and an award from Southern Living naming Dollywood theme park as one of the “South’s Best.”

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dollywood, DreamMore, HeartSong nominated for USA Today 10Best awards