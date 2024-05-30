Dollar Tree warehouse in Marietta to remain closed after tornado, costing hundreds of jobs

The big Dollar Tree warehouse and distribution center at Marietta, heavily damaged by a tornado on April 27 − the source of 400-plus jobs for more than 20 years − has closed for the "foreseeable future," the company said.

The center's closure was first reported by KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas.

"Our Marietta Distribution Center was demolished following the tornadoes that swept through the community in April. Given the facility cannot be reopened in the foreseeable future, we met with our ... team recently to share the incredibly difficult news that the warehouse will close at this time."

A Dollar Tree warehouse is pictured on Monday, April 29, 2024 after a storm ripped through Marietta, Okla., on Saturday.

Workers at the 1 million square foot center will be paid through June 22, in addition to support including severance packages, benefits and access to our Emotional Wellbeing Solutions resources," the company said.

"We are incredibly grateful for this remarkable team and we remain committed to supporting them through this challenging time. While we hope to have a Distribution Center to welcome associates back to in the future, we are still assessing our go-forward options. As proud members of the Marietta community for more than 20 years, this region remains extremely important to the Dollar Tree family and to our broader supply chain network.”

More: Oklahomans rebuild after tornado outbreak: 'It'll never be the same, but it will be OK.'

The April 27 tornado ripped through a massive distribution center, and pieces of the building were blown across the interstate into nearby fields. Video showed part of the roof was ripped off, exposing hundreds of shelves and boxes inside.

A few days after the storm, Dollar Tree officials said none of the 456 employees at the distribution center were injured.

“Our people are our highest priority, and we are reaching out to every one of our local associates to check in on their well-being and ensure they are aware of the support in-place for them and the surrounding community as part of our recovery efforts,” Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling said in an April 30 press release.

A Dollar Tree warehouse is pictured on Monday, April 29, 2024 after a storm ripped through Marietta, Okla., on Saturday.

Sign Up: Weekly newsletter Real Estate with Richard Mize

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize. You can support Richard's work, and that of his colleagues, by purchasing a digital subscription to The Oklahoman. Right now, you can get 6 months of subscriber-only access for $1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dollar Tree distribution center remains closed after Oklahoma tornado