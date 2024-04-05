Dollar Tree to hike prices up to $7
Dollar Tree to hike prices up to $7
Tesla is hiking prices across a number of regions as a crucial first quarter for the company came to a close.
While other discount retailers may pick up some additional sales, it's the shoppers who will lose in the Family Dollar closures.
Dollar Tree is scaling back its presence after its acquisition of Family Dollar didn't go as planned.
These devices have a high convenience factor.
Two essential tools for gardening and lawn care and maintenance. Blowers make clearing leaves and debris a breeze. Trimmers make clearing weeds a snap.
No more tangling or kinking to get your lawn green.
This flowy frock also has pockets and can be worn for a day out, to dinner and more.
Here are all the best deals we found this week on the tech we've tested and recommend.
Oil prices topped $90 per barrel on Thursday. Here's why the rally may not stop.
The USWNT face off against Japan in their first game of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup.
Tesla is reportedly abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV, thought to be priced around $25,000, according to Reuters, despite that vehicle's status as a pivotal product for the company's overall growth. Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed, without proof, that Reuters is "lying" in a post on his social media platform, X, and did not dispute any specific details. Tesla has reportedly been working on these two vehicles for a few years.
Tesla is cutting prices on the Model Y after a disappointing quarter that saw it produce more vehicles than it delivered.
The Rock returns to WrestleMania this weekend. Are you ready to watch?
How a boost of extra cash may impact the spending habits of US consumers.
The betting-related mess involving baseball's biggest star may be a stark warning about the risks gambling poses to leagues that have suddenly embraced it.
Simple yet effective, these plug-ins illuminate 'without being obtrusive' and have over 2,500 five-star fans.
Dozens of deals and hundreds in savings on spring and summer outdoor essentials. Everything you need to turn your garden and patio into an amazing space.
Everything from lawnmowers to pressure washers — even an electric dirt bike — has been seriously marked down.
Keep your favorite bags protected and pristine with this transparent closet superhero.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.