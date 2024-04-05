Dollar Tree to hike prices up to $7

TechCrunch

Tesla is reportedly abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV, thought to be priced around $25,000, according to Reuters, despite that vehicle's status as a pivotal product for the company's overall growth. Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed, without proof, that Reuters is "lying" in a post on his social media platform, X, and did not dispute any specific details. Tesla has reportedly been working on these two vehicles for a few years.