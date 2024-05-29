Dollar Tree Distribution Center in Marietta to close down following tornado damage

MARIETTA, Okla. (KFOR) — The Marietta Dollar Tree distribution center will be closing after being damaged by a tornado.

The closing was first reported by KXII.

The City of Marietta was impacted by a devastating EF-4 tornado that swept through the area in April, including the distribution center. There were no injuries when the tornado hit the distribution center.

Dollar Tree distribution center employees question future after Oklahoma tornado

The large Dollar Tree/Family Dollar distribution center on I-35 in Marietta has major storm damage. (KFOR)

Tornado damage in Marietta, OK (KFOR)

The distribution center employed more than 450 people.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.