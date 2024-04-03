Dollar Loan Center ends purported agreement to keep name on Henderson sports arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to move its company toward “national expansion,” Dollar Loan Center abandoned a purported 22-year agreement to keep its name on the sports arena in Henderson that, until Tuesday, was known as the Dollar Loan Center Arena, the 8 News Now Investigators were first to report.

Crews on bucket trucks were on hand Monday and Tuesday changing marquees all around the arena to its new name – Lee’s Family Forum.

Lee’s Family Forum new signage following Dollar Loan Center electing to not renew its naming rights for the Henderson arena (KLAS)

The forum– which opened in 2022 and seats 6,000 people – is named after a longstanding liquor store chain, Lee’s Discount Liquor, which lost two members of its founding family in recent years. Kenny Lee died in 2021 in a car accident and his father, Hae Un Lee, died at 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer three months earlier.

“On the personal level, we’re naming this arena as a gift to our beloved Kenny and Mr. Lee, because they are no longer with us, but we want to continue honoring their legacies and remembering them,” Nami Lee, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. “We also want this arena to be a gift to the families in the Henderson community, where our family-owned company is headquartered, for many years to come.”

Kerry Bubolz, president of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, told the 8 News Now Investigators the separation with Dollar Loan Center owner Chuck Brennan was “amicable,” but would not answer questions about why Brennan walked away from the naming agreement just two years in. VGK is part of Foley Entertainment Group, which operates the facility and is home to its minor league team, the Henderson Silver Knights.

“They were excellent sponsors during the building construction and the first few years of the Arena,” Bubolz wrote in a message to the 8 News Now Investigators. He noted that lease terms and length are, and were, “confidential.” But previous reports indicate the 22-year deal was worth $84 million. That is the same amount the arena cost to build, according to the Dollar Loan Center website

At the inception of the naming agreement, Brennan appeared on an interview program with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, which aired on Henderson’s Facebook page. In that interview, Brennan said he extended the term of an original 20-year-agreement for sentimental reasons.

“And and at the time of signing the contract, we decided to do it for 22 years because at that time we had been in business for 22 years,” Brennan said. “And we see this as just a major pivoting point for Dollar Loan Center.”

The new name will be unveiled at a media event prior to the Silver Knights game against Ontario on Wednesday. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard outside the arena.

The Lee Family Forum, like the Dollar Loan Center Arena before it, will be home to the Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks, Vegas Thrill, Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame and NCAA basketball’s Big West Championships.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.