Dollar coin honoring Lewiston's Dr. Bernard Lown to be issued Thursday

May 15—The U.S. Mint plans to release a new dollar coin at noon Thursday honoring Lewiston High School graduate Dr. Bernard Lown, the inventor of the defibrillator and a Nobel Peace Prize honoree for his work with Physicians for Social Responsibility.

The coin, which bears Lown's image along with a defibrillator, is part of the American Innovation series that began in 2019 with the intention of releasing four dollar coins annually until a design from every state is circulating. Maine chose Lown for its coin two years ago.

In 2008, Lown returned to Lewiston and Auburn to help dedicate the former South Bridge between the cities as the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge. Lown died in 2021.

The coin can be purchased through the U.S. Mint. A bag of 100 uncirculated coins from either the Philadelphia or Denver mint costs $117.50. For $34.50, people can buy a 25-coin roll. It is also available as part of a couple of proof sets that are not yet available and will likely cost about $24.

Copy the Story Link

Lewiston voters reject school budget

City's planning board supports Lake Auburn watershed ordinance changes