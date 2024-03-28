Dolce&Gabbana moves luxury design to Miami real estate project

The Lobby at 888 Brickell by Dolce&Gabbana and JDS Development Group will feature black and burgundy marble. The Miami real estate project is the Italian fashion house's first in the United States. Image courtesy of JDS Development Group

March 27 (UPI) -- Italian luxury fashion house Dolce&Gabbana, known for its bold colors and leopard prints, is moving high design to Florida's high-rise real estate market with its first project in the United States.

Dolce&Gabbana's Grand Residences will become the tallest building in Miami, at 1,049 feet, when it is built at 888 Brickell. The hybrid condo hotel will feature 250 rooms and suites, with "unparalleled views," which can be used by owners and hotel guests with private entries for each.

"Buyers of the residents will have the opportunity to rent their Dolce&Gabbana-designed homes via the hotel program when they're not in private use," according to developer JDS Development Group.

"The cultural vibrancy of Miami is the perfect backdrop for our world debut in the real estate sector with 'fatto a mano,' or made by hand, craftsmanship at its heart," said Alfonso Dolce, chief executive officer of Dolce&Gabbana.

"The project will embody the very essence of the Dolce&Gabbana universe -- a luxurious, timeless design experience," Dolce added.

Dolce&Gabbana's Grand Residences will become the tallest building in Miami, at 1,049 feet, when it is built at 888 Brickell. The hybrid condo hotel will feature 250 rooms and suites with "unparalleled views." Image courtesy of JDS Development Group

That design experience will include a grand lobby with black and burgundy marble, custom-designed Venetian hand-made chandeliers and Dolce&Gabbana's signature hues of black, gold and red, along with its iconic black-on-black leopard print.

Residents and visitors will have no shortage of food options with a Dolce&Gabbana restaurant and two bars off of the expansive Grand Lobby. There will also be a restaurant and bar at the Pool Club, which will feature "rich green terrazzo and crisp green-and-white striped lounge chairs."

The Lounge at 888 Brickell by Dolce&Gabbana will feature the Italian fashion house's signature hues of black, gold and red. Image courtesy of JDS Development Group

In addition to a 3,800 square-foot pool, amenities include a fitness center, golf simulator, yoga/pilates studios and a recovery spa, which will include IV therapy and a juice bar. Resident amenities include a theater, billiard's room and children's playroom, along with workspace and meeting suites.

"The fashion house's pursuit of quality and detail in design -- together with their ability to create a beautiful world of authentic lifestyle filled with incredible hospitality -- guarantees we are embarking on a successful, creative journey for our future visitors, guests and residents alike," said Michael Stern, founder and CEO at JDS Development Group.

The Lounge Bar at 888 Brickell by Dolce&Gabbana and JDS Development will be one of several restaurants and bars at the Miami hybrid condo hotel. It is the Italian fashion house's first real estate project in the United States. Image courtesy of JDS Development Group

While no timeline or price has been released, the new tower at 888 Brickell will be inspired by "modernist skyscrapers and Milanese mid-century design and fashion," according to architect Studio Sofield, which is collaborating on the building's exterior.

"Ivory travertine and matte black steel beams" will give the building an "expressly vertical appearance," the design team said, in a description that sounded like it was pulled from a fashion magazine. "Towards street level, the building dons a gold beaded 'necklace' that brings a warm lustre and brilliant shine."