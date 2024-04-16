DOJ steps in to review shootings involving Indianapolis police at Chief Bailey's request

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Justice has been brought in by the Indianapolis police department to examine shootings involving the city's officers after the number of people shot by police last year skyrocketed to a level not seen since 2016.

In an announcement Tuesday, the Department of Justice said its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) will conduct an independent review and data analysis of records, policies and practices regarding police shootings to "assist the Department as they work to make them more reflective of accepted state and national best and emerging practices."

“It takes a real commitment to transparency to engage in these types of reviews,” Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer said in a prepared statement. “This is a significant step for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in their efforts to ensure effective community policing, and we know both the Department and the community will benefit.”

The request for the review, as made by Indianapolis' police Chief Christopher Bailey, fulfills a pledge made last year by the city's police leaders, who announced the department would bring in an independent party to examine the cases for trends for a much-anticipated answer to what was driving the spike.

In 2023 police were involved in 17 shootings that killed or injured someone.

According to the news release, the COPS office is "responsible for advancing community policing nationwide."

