DOJ report calls out Black leaders as much as Phoenix police

The Justice Department’s report showing pervasive racist practices within the Phoenix Police Department is a call to action for every Black, Latino and Native leader and all their allies.

To the establishment leaders, this happened on your watch. The numbers would be laughable if they weren’t so horrifying. The DOJ said Black drivers are 144% more likely to be cited or arrested for low-level moving violations.

Just say that number out loud: 144%.

How? The Black population in Phoenix is only about 10%, and that’s being gracious since the Census data puts the number at 7.9%, or about 125,000 people.

Black leaders let this happen in Phoenix

That means, Black church leaders, that you’re letting your congregations get harassed.

That means, Black business leaders, that you and your people can’t climb the economic ladder because too many are spending money on traffic tickets instead of circulating those dollars through your shops and restaurants.

And what it means, more than anything else, is that people were complaining, and you offered no solutions.

There were plenty of other numbers in the report released on Thursday that show Latino and Native American residents were being similarly targeted in various ways.

That means that none of the people in power locally took the issues seriously enough to create meaningful change, setting us up to continue a cycle that harms people’s trust in the systems we have in place to keep us safe and secure.

This is a good way to make sure that the worst racial stereotypes of Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles become a generational reality here in Phoenix.

You want gangs, drugs and violence in your backyard? Well, this is how it starts, with a lack of trust in the system and community leaders.

Don't just throw a rock. Offer solutions

It’s not too late to create change.

Established Black leaders should be taking a long look in the mirror. Are you doing enough to embrace and develop the next generation?

Emerging Black leaders, you’re not without fault.

Are you doing all you can to join movements and organizations that can create real change? Or are you content to stand on the sidelines throwing rocks — literally; at protests; and figuratively, with empty complaints?

Allies, are you taking steps to connect likeminded people? And are you identifying leaders to invite into your spheres of influence?

Another view: DOJ investigation only makes things worse

Cooperation can make things better for everyone, but it takes work on all sides. Are you ready to do that work on behalf of the people you claim to represent?

Because the numbers would be a joke if they weren’t so grim. Black drivers are 90% more likely to be cited or arrested for speeding in school zones.

Say it out loud: 90%.

You have the power to change policing

Are you comfortable with the reality that police are camped outside the schools that Black kids attend?

Are you comfortable with the psychological impact that has on kids who see their mothers, fathers and caretakers getting stopped and hassled?

If you are, keep doing what you’re doing.

If not, do something different.

Organize voting drives. Schedule meetings with city and state leaders. Organize letter-writing campaigns.

Because make no mistake, there are people in town who think this report is just the DOJ calling water wet. That level of disillusionment is dangerous.

But to Black, Latino and Native leaders and their allies, this is your chance to prove that in Phoenix, there’s enough sunshine for everyone.

