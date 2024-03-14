DOJ recognizes partnership between sheriff’s office, nonprofit

The Department of Justice recognized a partnership between the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the nonprofit, Coalition for Healthy Youth, Thursday, which is aimed at preventing youth crime.

‘All-hands-on-deck’: Crews rescue 2 people trapped inside burning home

“The fact that 25 years later the partnership has continued and still thrives, that’s to be celebrated,” said Rob Chapman, the deputy director of Community Oriented Policing at the DOJ.

The community partnership creates unique strategies to prevent crime and drug abuse among youth.

“Being a youth, you don’t realize that the choices you make today impact your future,” said parent Amy Bundy.

The partnership created the project, Knock Knock, which helped Bundy and her two daughters.

“An officer will go to the homes of rising seniors and talk to the parents of upcoming prom and graduation season about the negative consequences of alcohol and drug use,” Bundy said.

Knock Knock was designed in 2018 to help curb underage drinking.

“What we are doing is working,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

The project reduced underage drinking by 22% in the community.

Bundy stated that this is one example of how partnerships between law enforcement and the community can positively impact lives.

She said her girls were forever impacted.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and only one other agency in the nation were selected for the L. Anthony Sutin Award for Innovative Law Enforcement and Community Partnership.

The other location was in Michigan.

VIDEO: Man charged in ‘fentanyl trafficking enterprise,’ Lancaster County sheriff says