DOJ: Jacksonville man faces federal time in prison for selling firearms and machine gun devices

A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty on Thur., April 18, in federal court for illegally selling firearms and machinegun conversion devices (MCDs).

Scott Randall Chance Jr., 22, was identified by federal and local law enforcement agencies in October 2022 for being a source of illegal firearms and MCDs in Duval and St. Johns counties.

According to his plea deal released by the Department of Justice, on four separate occasions, between February and July 2023, Chance illegally sold firearms and MCDs to an undercover law enforcement officer. Chance sold a total of six guns and three of the devices to that officer.

The defendant now faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

