DOJ: 3 USPS employees accused of stealing, destroying or delaying mail

Three people employed by the United States Postal Service in Jacksonville are facing federal charges for mail-related crimes that occurred in 2023, according to the Department of Justice.

One employee is accused of stealing a retail store gift card and bracelet from a mail item on March 1, 2023.

The release states that the employee got ahold of the alleged stolen goods because the mail item was being sent via USPS.

She is charged with embezzlement of an article contained in the U.S. Mail by a USPS employee.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in federal prison.

In a separate federal case, two other USPS employees are accused of destroying or delaying mail delivery while assigned to routes in St. Augustine and areas in Jacksonville.

The alleged crimes happened in June 2023, according to the DOJ.

The men, one from St. Augustine and the other from Jacksonville, are charged with destruction or delay of mail by a USPS employee. Both face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

The DOJ said the mail employees "knowingly" and "unlawfully" destroyed or delayed mail that they were given to deliver as mail carriers.

Both were employed with USPS as rural carrier assistants when the alleged crimes were committed.

This story was first published by First Coast News.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville postal service workers indicted