DOH says nobody working specifically for Monongalia County

Apr. 13—MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia Division of Highways says there is nobody working for District 4 specifically tasked with addressing issues in Monongalia County.

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom disagrees.

The Dominion Post reached out to the DOH earlier this week after Bloom said he spoke with John David Vaughn, who's "been asked to work with Monongalia County to look at the problems we're having."

DOH Chief Engineer of Operations Joe Pack said Vaughn is a District 4 maintenance assistant.

"He is an assistant to the deputy engineer for not only Monongalia County but other District 4 counties such as Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Preston, and Taylor, " Pack explained. "Vaughn was promoted to this role following the retirement of his predecessor. All 10 WVDOH districts have the same role that Vaughn is currently in."

Bloom isn't convinced.

"I can tell you this. This is what was specifically said to me—even though there's a position at the districts, he was specifically told to focus on the issues in Mon County, " Bloom said. "That's specifically what he was asked to do."

Bloom praised the DOH for tasking Vaughn with assisting the county with its myriad road concerns during Wednesday's Monongalia County Commission meeting.

Regardless of the official DOH position, Bloom continued, he's sticking with his assessment of the situation.

"I've talked to him three times — twice [Thursday ] and once [Friday ] morning. He was going into a meeting, and he called to know exactly the priority areas that were being requested. I gave him some specific areas. He said things went very well and they're looking to see what they can do and they're developing a plan, " Bloom said.

"I think it's a positive step and I think he really wants to try and help us. And if I can get this one thing that I've asked for, people will know."

