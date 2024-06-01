Dogwood Estates near Arp without power, water since Tuesday

ARP, Texas (KETK) – The Dogwood Estates off of CR 246, north of Arp, has been without power and water since Tuesday, a resident in the community said.

On Friday, power was restored to the water tower that services the area, but not to their homes. Residents are under a boil water notice, until the drinking water samples come back clean from the state.

Smith County Emergency Services District 2 and the Arp Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 are offering water bottle cases to residents.

ESD2 community outreach coordinator Nikki Simmons said residents in the area can grab as much as they need.

“We’re gonna have firefighter staff out here throughout the rest of this evening and Saturday as well and if anybody needs any additional help they can always call Smith County Emergency Services District 2, we’ll get them taken care of,” Simmons said.

Pallets of water bottles will be available to pick up for residents at the Arp Volunteer Fire Station 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

