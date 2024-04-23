Dogs involved in Portsmouth mauling incident euthanized

The dogs that mauled a woman to death earlier this month in the Prentis Park neighborhood of Portsmouth have been euthanized.

Officers responded to a call about 1:33 a.m. on April 12 to the 1800 block of Atlanta Avenue, according to a release sent the day of the attack. They found 51-year-old Cindy White with life-threatening injuries. Medics took her to a hospital, where she later died. After the attack, police said the dogs were “swiftly removed from the residence and quarantined” at an undisclosed animal facility.

Elexcia Washington, public information officer for the Portsmouth Police Department, said the three dogs — identified as pit bulls — were “humanely euthanized” on April 12, the same day as the attack. At this time, no one has been charged in connection to the attack, and no other updates on the case were made available Tuesday.

Chief Stephen Jenkins said in a statement the day of the attack that residents should “refrain from trespassing or attempting to interact with animals without explicit permission from their owners.” Neighbors said the dogs were seen loose on the street several times, and officials responded to three calls involving the dogs in the previous 12 months. One of the calls was concerning a bite injury.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com