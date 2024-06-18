Dogs to face new entry rules at US border starting in August

If you're planning to bring a dog into the U.S. this summer, get ready for new rules starting in August.

The U.S. will soon implement new requirements for dogs to enter the country, whether with a pet owner, breeder or rescue group. The new rules will begin later this summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's required

Be at least six months old.

Have an implanted microchip to verify rabies vaccination.

Be vaccinated if coming from a country where rabies is common.

Appear healthy when arriving.

Have a CDC Dog Import Form receipt.

Have additional documentation depending on previous country of residence and vaccination status.

When the rules begin

The new entry requirements take effect Aug. 1. This coincides with the expiration of a 2021 temporary order banning the entry of dogs from over 100 countries considered high-risk for dog rabies.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: US to begin new rules for dog entry; what to know