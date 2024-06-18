Dogs to face new entry rules at US border starting in August

Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press
If you're planning to bring a dog into the U.S. this summer, get ready for new rules starting in August.

The U.S. will soon implement new requirements for dogs to enter the country, whether with a pet owner, breeder or rescue group. The new rules will begin later this summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's required

  • Be at least six months old.

  • Have an implanted microchip to verify rabies vaccination.

  • Be vaccinated if coming from a country where rabies is common.

  • Appear healthy when arriving.

  • Have a CDC Dog Import Form receipt.

  • Have additional documentation depending on previous country of residence and vaccination status.

When the rules begin

The new entry requirements take effect Aug. 1. This coincides with the expiration of a 2021 temporary order banning the entry of dogs from over 100 countries considered high-risk for dog rabies.

