Dogs And Christmas, A Perfect Combination

It's Christmas time, a portion of the year based around the nebulous idea of hope. It's also the time of year when heading to the woods, pulling out a dull axe, chopping down a tree, dragging that son-of-a-gun into your living room, and then adorning it with garish objects is an act that is actively encouraged.

What we're getting at here is that Christmas time is a brief window for relentless optimism. And when it comes to relentless optimism — bold, tongue-hanging, tail-wagging, ball-chasing, human-loving optimism — it is arguable that there is no better source than a good pup. Dogs remain man's greatest ally for positivity. So, with that in mind, here are 13 photos of dogs getting in the Christmas spirit by dressing up.

1. Don't be fooled, that is not a reindeer, that is a good pupper and his Frenchie friend.

2. It's Litmas.

3. These guys are just chillin' this Christmas.

4. This dog, who is a good dog, is also not really a reindeer.

5. This big boy is in the spirit.

6. This pup is adorable in her Christmas outfit.

7. It's debatable if this pup is actually a lizard of some sort, but until we uncover the truth, please enjoy this photo.

8. This little dog is taking in all the big tourist attractions for Christmas.

9. The left side of this photo is a cat in a Christmas sweater. The right side is a dog in a Christmas sweater. Direct your attention wisely.

10. This is a good pupper you can help out this Christmas season.

11. Cruisin' for Christmas.

12. One of these dogs is thrilled to meet Santa, while the others are just hanging out.

13. It was not exactly clear what the English slang in this tweet means, but the pups are perfection.

