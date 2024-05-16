Dog washed ashore in Barrington was 'brutally' killed. RISPCA is offering a reward for info.

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and apprehension of a suspect in the "brutal killing" of a dog.

The dog washed ashore in Barrington last month.

A necropsy showed the dog had been shot multiple times before its body washed up on a Barrington Beach on April 8, the RISPCA said in a press release.

Three dogs washed ashore in Barrington

It was the third time since Feb. 28 that a dog's body had washed ashore on a Barrington beach, the Barrington police said previously. Dogs bodies also washed ashore Feb. 28 at the end of Willow Way and March 11, also on Barrington Beach.

The RISPCA took custody of the third dog's body after the RISPCA was contacted by the Barrington Police Department, and a necropsy was done by staff at the RISPCA's animal health clinic, the RISPCA said. Necropsies were not done on the first two dogs.

"We can't, with any certainty, say the three are related," said Earl Newman, a humane law enforcement special agent for the RISPCA.

Investigators believe dog was dumped in Warwick

Investigators don't know the breed of the third dog. He described it as being medium-sized, about 40 pounds. Investigators believe it was dumped in water off Warwick, across Narragansett Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newman at Earl.Newman@RISPCA.org or by calling the Barrington Police Department at 401-437-3940.

