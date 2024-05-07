Dog treats stuffed with fishhooks found along Appalachian Trail, PA officials warn

Authorities are warning hikers about dog treats stuffed with fishhooks scattered along a section of the Appalachian Trail.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission issued a warning May 6 via Facebook about the potentially deadly treats found by a hiker near the George W. Outerbridge shelter.

“The incident occurred near the North Trail Loop leading to the shelter, on State Game Lands #217, in Washington Township, Lehigh County, officials said.

“These could prove deadly to any animal that consumes them, including wild and domesticated animals.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Pennsylvania Game Commission on May 7 to determine whether any animals were known to have consumed the treats but did not immediately hear back.

Anyone who finds more of the treats or has information about the incident is asked to call 1-833-742-9453 or 1-833-742-4868 immediately.

Bald eagle parents watch 3 babies get rescued from downed tree, Oklahoma video shows

Newborn red wolves bring hope to species with only 20 in the wild. See them cuddle

Songs heard in Antarctic waters suggest endangered creatures are thriving, study says