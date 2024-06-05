Dog trainer, business now face nearly 200 charges in theft, animal abuse case

Jun. 4—A local dog trainer and his business are now facing nearly 200 charges after they were indicted Tuesday on 77 more counts for an alleged scheme that defrauded pet owners by failing to provide dog training services and for acts of animal cruelty.

Jason Thomas Jones, 44, of Huber Heights and his business, Dayton Dog Trainer LLC, are scheduled to be arraigned June 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 64 counts of theft by deception, 10 counts of theft beyond scope and two counts of cruelty to companion animals.

"The stories we have heard from victims are maddening and often heartbreaking," Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated. "The defendant failed to train the dogs, and they were often returned to the owners injured, neglected, and frequently worse in the behaviors the defendant said he could address. This defendant should never be allowed to be in the same room as a dog!"

A lengthy investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department initially found more than 65 victims who collectively lost more than $200,000. There have now been 133 victims identified who lost nearly $370,000, according to the prosecutor's office.

Jones and his business were indicted March 27 for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 94 counts of theft — including 11 counts of theft from an elderly or disabled victim — and 23 counts of cruelty to companion animals.

Jones also was indicted on two counts of failure to file state income taxes.

Co-defendants Jennifer Lynn Long, 39, of Huber Heights and Tabatha Lee Taverna, 47, of Dayton were indicted in March for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Taverna also was indicted for three counts of theft, one count of theft from an elderly or disabled person and two counts of cruelty to companion animals, and Long also was indicted for four counts of theft and one count of cruelty to companion animals. The cases against them remain pending, the prosecutor's office said Tuesday.