Dog stabbed to death in Butler County; man arrested, charged

A Butler County man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed his dog to death.

Nicholas George, 267, of Wayne Township, has been charged with cruelty to a companion animal, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

>> International College of Broadcasting closing later this year

On June 9, George allegedly threatened his wife and said if he killed her dog, she would never find it. The next night, the dog, Bowie, was found stabbed to death.

George was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail today.

“Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in Butler County,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.