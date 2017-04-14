Dog Stabbed 19 Times Adopted by First-Responder Who Rescued Her

An elderly dog will be adopted by the first responder who rescued her from a Missouri church after she was stabbed numerous times last month.

Frannie, a 10-year-old poodle, was barely alive when she was rescued in St. Louis by the Humane Society of Missouri in March. She was suffering from blood loss, shock and trauma after being stabbed 19 times in the neck, back and chest.

“Initially we were very concerned whether she could recover because of the number of her wounds, the amount of blood loss and the trauma she suffered,” Dr. Mark Wright of the HSMO said in a statement.

But, rescuers were able to take her into protective custody and she underwent surgical treatment of her wounds.

Over the next month, Frannie slowly recovered, just in time to go home to a loving family.

The adopter, who wished to remain anonymous, was one of the first responders who found the poor dog after she was stabbed and wanted to adopt Frannie the moment they found her.

Frannie will go to a home with two other small dogs and two cats.

“We feel adopting her to this first-responder family will ensure her the safe and loving future she deserves," said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri.

