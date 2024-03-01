Dog showing signs of abuse and neglect rescued from Teaneck home, police say

Three Teaneck residents were arrested on animal cruelty charges after police found a female gray Bull terrier with signs of abuse and neglect in their home, officials said.

On Feb. 25 the Teaneck Police Department received a citizen tip of animal cruelty at a home on Hamilton Road in town. The following day the police issued a search warrant for the house.

Authorities searched the home of Robert Claire, 40, Christopher Claire, 36, and Yvonne Claire, 68, and found a dog in the basement "located inside of a metal crate in a dark area" and the dog "could barely stand and the crate was lined with a carboard box soiled with urine and feces," according to a statement by the Teaneck Police Department.

Bergen County Animal Control took possession of the dog who needed to be carried away due to its physical condition. The dog was taken to the Teterboro Animal Emergency Room and Shelter for medical attention and an evaluation.

The residents of the home were family members according to officials and will all be charged with animal cruelty. Robert Claire will additionally be charged with obstructing administration of law as he allegedly refused officers’ commands and resisted their control when being detained, police said.

Teaneck Chief Andrew R. McGurr urges people to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600 with any information regarding this investigation.

The arrests mark the latest animal cruelty case in North Jersey in recent weeks. Over 100 dogs were seized from a Sussex County animal rescue, while dogs were also taken from a Mahwah kennel.

