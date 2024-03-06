This dog at Shawnee shelter is ready to snuggle, play or be placed on squirrel patrol

Jensen

Breed: Lab mix

Age: 3

Jensen is a loyal, goofy sidekick who is up for hanging out at home, going for long walks or leading the squirrel patrol in the backyard. The dog, under the care of Melissa’s Second Chances, is nearly 3 years old, so he’s house trained, kennel trained and is an all-around super well-behaved boy. He wouldn’t mind a doggo sibling of any size or a human sibling or two, especially if they tell him how great he is.

Kauffman Macey Franko/Special to The Star

Kauffman

Breed: Siberian husky mix

Age: 1

Kauffman originally came to Wayside Waifs as a puppy, affectionately named after the late Ewing Kauffman. He was quickly adopted, but recently returned after his owner could no longer care for him. He’s now is ready to meet his match.

He wants to be your best friend and has a lot of youthful enthusiasm. He loves to play, and would do best in an active home with people who enjoy playing and doing activities. He loves being around people, but he’s the perfect mix of loving and independent, because he can self-entertain with toys as well.

Kauffman is working really hard on his crate-training and potty-training skills. He knows “sit” so far, but give him some yummy treats and he’d be ready to learn more. Are you ready for a new best friend? Want someone to throw a ball with? Come meet Kauffman.







Miss G





Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Age: 2 years old

Miss G was brought to Wayside because her owner was moving and could no longer keep her. They were very sad, but knew we were the best chance she had at finding a family to love her. She took a little bit to settle into shelter life, but she has blossomed into the lovely girl we know today.

She loves playing with toys, and the wand variety are her favorite. She also loves affection so be sure you are ready to come with cuddles and pets. She enjoys wandering around her room exploring the sights and smells. She’d probably like it if you had windows so she can watch birds and catch some sun. She would do best in a home with children over the age of 6, just because initially she can be a little nervous around new people. But if you are looking for the perfect lady, look no further than Miss G.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org

To fill out an adoption application for Jensen, go here. Meelissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. It finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be beloved family pets.