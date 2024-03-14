Their dog was set on fire at a Phoenix home. Now the owners are seeking answers

A widowed mother lost her beloved senior dog to an arson attack earlier this month. Now her son is fundraising to protect her Phoenix home.

Duke, a 16-year-old pit bull and mastiff mix, died after receiving burns on roughly 70% of his body. He was doused with gasoline by an unknown attacker and lit on fire as he slept on the morning of March 5, according to owner Roscoe Gillum and authorities.

This was the second of two fires at the property near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.A 2021 fire destroyed 35 feet of the south Phoenix home’s fencing and the left side of a shed. Gillum said it left the property and Duchess, a 9-year-old female Doberman, vulnerable to further attacks. The 24-year-old U.S. Navy servicemember said his 49-year-old mother remains in distress as the family fears the two incidents are related.

"She doesn’t feel safe at the house, and neither does my dog, Duchess," Gillum said. "There's just a lot of expenses and we're hoping that the community can support us right now."

Duke is seen in this undated photo. The pitbull and mastiff mix dog was killed March 5, 2024 by burning at his Phoenix home

Gillum has set up a GoFundMe seeking donations to help replace the shed, fortify fencing and install a security system to prevent another attack.

A call about the fire came as Gillum's mom was working a night shift. The two dogs were on a mattress in the backyard when the assailant struck. Only Duchess managed to flee. "He was a fighter to the end," Gillum said of Duke, mentioning how the dog struggled to lift his head.

The severity of Duke's burns left the family no other recourse but to euthanize him, Gillum said.

The crime-solving nonprofit Silent Witness is offering a $4,000 reward in the case. Tipsters may call 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at silentwitness.org.

'She won't be the same after this'

Although Duke was an older dog, Gillum said he still had a lot of life in him. It was "love at first sight" when Gillum’s mom laid eyes on Duke, then 3, at the Ahwatukee Farmers Market.

Duke’s former owner could no longer care for him, so she took him in, serving the pooch home-cooked meals.

"They’re like family members, just because of how much they mean to us," Gillum said.

Duke was also a comfort to Gillum as a high schooler when his dad died in 2015. As Gillum’s three younger sisters joined the military, Duke was always there for their mom.

"We never felt like there was any danger because we knew that Duke was there to protect her. Even as he got older, he still had a lot of youth," Gillum said. "So, it's tough now that he’s not around."

The humans in Duke’s life aren’t the only ones missing him. Duchess longs for her "best friend," Gillum added.

"She won't be the same after this. I don't know if any of us are going to be," Gillum said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix dog was set on fire in second arson case at home, owner says