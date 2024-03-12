Dog saved from storm drain in Malvern after group effort

MALVERN, Ark. – A dog fell into a storm drain in Malvern Thursday and rain was on its way. Thanks to a group effort, she got out just in the nick of time.

Cuddle Babies Animal Rescue, a non-profit in Malvern rescues animals often, but Kristi Hamilton said this one is one they’ll never forget.

“It was supposed to start storming at 11, we get the call at 10:30,” Hamilton said.

It is a call Hamilton said happens often, a dog needing their help. In this case, it was Betsy, who fell in a storm drain.

“When we get rescue calls, we never know what we’re going to see or run into, and so with that one, we knew that time was not on our side,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said that Cuddle Babies worked with the Malvern Police and Street departments and the Malvern Animal Shelter who came together to race against the rain.

“They took the manhole cover off, they had a huge pipe to try to get her to go out one end where she was stuck, someone had to go in there and manually get her out,” Hamilton said.

During the intense moments, all were hoping the outcome is positive, not the alternative.

“I mean she could’ve drowned had we not had a group effort,” Hamilton said.

The hard work and collaboration all leading up to the moment Betsy was pulled out, alive and well.

The nonprofit is in the process of building another space, all to give their animals a better life, something they’re working towards through another collaboration with other local shelters and rescues, including Jordan’s Way.

“It’s going to be a lot of interacting with dogs, it’s going to be fun for the kids, the whole family, it’s a family affair,” Hamilton said.

Jordan’s Way will be doing a live 3-hour fundraiser as part of their national tour at Cuddle Babies Rescue on Saturday March 23, from 6-9 p.m.

Hamilton said they’re trying to give hope to every cuddle baby out there, like Betsy, who is still looking for her light at the end of a very long tunnel, a forever family.

“These dogs they don’t’ have a voice, even though they’re very loud, we have to interpret that voice, and we have to be their voice,” Hamilton stated.

