Dog rescued from Phoenix mountain thanks to her 'bright eyes' now available for adoption

A two-year-old female Shar-Pei mix who was rescued from the Lookout Mountain Preserve in late April is now ready for adoption, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

The pup, now affectionately known as "Bright Eyes," was discovered by a hiker last month, spotting the dog hidden in a small cutout on the side of the Phoenix mountain about half a mile up the trail.

Injured and "dangerously dehydrated" upon discovery, the good samaritan stayed with the dog for nearly two hours until emergency animal medical technicians from the society arrived at the scene.

Had the hiker not stayed with the dog, the humane society's field operations team likely wouldn't have been able to locate Bright Eyes due to her pelt blending in with the natural environment and "how well tucked away she was," said Joe Casados, a spokesperson for the organization.

"It was a very dire situation," said Casados. "It very possibly could've been her last day if she wasn't found."

While it is unknown how long Bright Eyes had been in the cutout or where she originally came from, the hiker was able to spot her because of her amber eyes, the organization said.

Scared but willing to receive assistance, the dog was carried down the mountain's "slick and narrow trail" by the society's responders Tracey Miiller and Ruthie Jesus.

"She's an absolute angel," said Jesus, believing that the good samaritan who found Bright Eyes saved her life. "She knew we were getting her to safety."

After two weeks of medical treatment in the care of the staff at the Papago Park Campus, Bright Eyes is now ready for a forever home.

"She's incredibly sweet," Casados said. "She's just a joy for everybody that gets to spend time with her."

To create lifesaving space for more sick, injured and abused pets like Bright Eyes, the organization is waiving adoption fees through May 10 for adoptable dogs 6 months and older, including Bright Eyes, the organization announced. This is made possible by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which helps shelters cut fees throughout the year.

Those looking to adopt or foster animals in the Valley can visit the Arizona Humane Society website for more information.

