Dog Rescued After Dropping Into 30-Foot Well

A dog was rescued Sunday after she fell into a 30-foot well in California's Santa Monica mountains.

Lucy, a 13-year-old Welsh terrier, fell into the dirt well in Malibu at about 11:45 a.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to get the pup to safety.

Read: Rescuer Dives Into 18-Foot Deep Cave in Epic Mission to Save 9 Abandoned Puppies

It took rescuers two hours to get the scene due of traffic, but Lucy was eventually rescued by a firefighter who was lowered into the well.

Read: 9-Month-Old Baby Can't Stop Laughing When Rescue Boxer Tickles His Stomach

“It was successful and we pulled her out. She is likely to survive," a LAFD spokesperson told InsideEdition.com.

The department reminded pet owners to always keep their dogs on leashes.

Watch: Days Old Fawn Poses With Perfect Smile After Flood Water Rescue

Related Articles: