Dog owners warned to be aware of deadly poison hemlock

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Poison hemlock is blooming around Colorado right now, and it can be deadly to dogs that eat it. One woman recently spotted it at a dog park in Lakewood, prompting her to call the city for help.

Everywhere you look at Forsberg Park has an amazing view.

“There’s not a lot of dog parks that are this beautiful,” said Sarah Gordon, a frequent visitor to the park.

But earlier this week, Gordon spotted something she did not like.

“Somebody had brought up hemlock to me like two weeks earlier, which is the only reason I knew what it looked like,” she said.

While walking along one of the park’s trails, Gordon saw poison hemlock not far away and went to confirm her suspicion.

“Got my plant ID app and was kind of googling, and it was definitely poison hemlock,” she said.

Her immediate fear was that her dog had been in that area before.

“I was pretty worried,” Gordon said.

Poison hemlock

How to identify poison hemlock in Colorado?

Poison hemlock grows all over Colorado and is deadly to dogs if eaten. It can be identified by a few distinct features.

“It’s gonna have that white, kind of small petals on the top,” said Lee Blair, open space supervisor for the city of Lakewood.

“The purple splotches on the stem is pretty much, like, the tell that it’s hemlock versus something else,” Gordon said.

Park employees with the city of Lakewood, like Blair, know exactly what they’re looking for.

“Staff goes through an identification of most of the noxious weeds we have here in the Front Range,” he said.

And they are trained to get rid of it when they spot it.

“If they see it, they’ll take the appropriate actions, whether it’s pulling it, mowing it or even using a targeted herbicide,” Blair said.

What to do if you see poison hemlock

Blair said park guests are also encouraged to report it, which is exactly what Gordon did.

“I called a few different people with the city and they took care of it pretty quickly after all of that,” Gordon said.

She’s thankful her beautiful park is kept safe for future visits and encourages others to be aware of their surroundings too.

“You just really need to be careful,” she said.

Blair said if you see poison hemlock at a Lakewood park, you can reach out through the city’s website to report it.

