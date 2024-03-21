Dog owner reunited with pet stolen 8 months ago
A Lake Park family shares their story of how their dog was stolen eight months ago, and thanks to the help of social media, were able to be reunited.
A Lake Park family shares their story of how their dog was stolen eight months ago, and thanks to the help of social media, were able to be reunited.
Hannah Riley's search for her 10-year-old dog involves the X app, GoFundMe and a Google spreadsheet of volunteers.
This is an odd story out of Minnesota.
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
A star on back-to-back national championship teams, Bowers skipped combine and pro day workouts and his frame has been called into question for his position. Don't be distracted by any of it.
The 32 team owners have some major decisions to mull over.
A co-op involves co-owning a property with others but living in your own full unit. Learn whether a co-op is the right fit and how to finance your purchase.
Astera Labs started its life as a public company trading at $52.56 per share, up 46% when the bell rang. The company priced its IPO last night at $36 per share, above its raised price range. Astera’s debut marks the first material technology offering this year that TechCrunch is tracking.
Colorado was the only school to give Jaylyn Sherrod a Power Five offer out of high school. Four years later, the senior guard has helped turn the once-struggling program around.
SpaceX is in the final stages of certifying a second pad for astronaut launches, which should ease launch site congestion and help the company scale the number of humans it sends to space. SpaceX has performed 13 crewed missions, and all of them launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Last fall, SpaceX workers installed a crew access arm to the launch tower, a key piece of infrastructure that allows astronauts access to the crew Dragon spacecraft.
A Jackery generator can be an invaluable tool. These deals from Amazon's spring sale are even better than the Black Friday deals and save you up to $1,000.
Whether you need to walk your dog after dark or prep for a power outage, these hands-free helpers are up to the task.
Among the top discounts: white gold hoop earrings for just $17, a bestselling air purifier for $140 off and the viral favorite Bissell Little Green vac for under $100.
Have you ever thought about getting yourself a dash cam? Thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, now is a great time to grab a dash cam at a discount!
Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles at the start of free agency.
Owners of aging EVs aren't exactly flush with options if something breaks after the original warranty expires. One Bay Area startup called Amber thinks it can help them navigate that minefield, starting with Tesla owners. The company, founded in early 2023, announced Wednesday it has launched a new aftermarket warranty product called AmberCare for Model Y, 3, S and X owners.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
Twenty-some years ago, Keith Dambrot was down on his luck. Then LeBron James walked through the door of a community center and changed everything.
Getty Images has flagged another photo captured by the Princess of Wales that was released back in 2022, featuring Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sentry has long helped developers monitor and debug their production code. Now, the company is adding some AI smarts to this process by launching AI Autofix, a new feature that uses all of the contextual data Sentry has about a company's production environment to suggest fixes whenever an error occurs. While it's called Autofix, this isn't a completely automated system, something very few developers would be comfortable with.