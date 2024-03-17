Dog, newly adopted from Albuquerque shelter, saves owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meet Peanut: An adorable 2-year-old Great Dane saved his owner’s life days after he was adopted.

Andrew Budek-Schmuisser has been ill and loses his balance frequently, and a friend suggested a big dog to help out. He adopted a dog from the Animal Welfare Department on March 9, 2024.

Peanut had been at the shelter since last November and was only in his new house for 24 hours before he had to jump into action.

Andrew fell and hit his head. He couldn’t move and to make it worse, he had fallen in just the right way his windpipe pinched shut.

“I felt Peanut come up behind me. He cleared my airway by straightening out my head and then got behind me and gradually pushed me into a sitting position,” recalled Budek-Schmuisser. He said Peanut has been right by his side since.

