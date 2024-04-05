Dog looking for new home after owner killed in local crash

A 6-year-old American pitbull is tugging at hearts across the Miami Valley because hers was broken earlier this week.

That’s when Nancy’s “person”, Richard Coatney, was one of four people killed in a crash near the Dayton International Airport.

Coatney’s friend Evan Brumbaugh is now working to find Nancy a new home.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to continue to honor him by trying to find the dog a good home where she’ll be happy,” he said.

Brumbaugh said everything Coatney did, revolved around Nancy.

It was all about him being with Nancy and making sure she was safe.

That’s why Brumbaugh is so dedicated to finding someone who will play with her and give her love.

“She’s going to be in a shell when they first get her, but as she learns. I think she’ll come out as she feels safe,” he said.

Brumbaugh said he will interview a lot of potential owners.

But ultimately, it’s up to Nancy, to decide who she wants to play ball with.

Those interested in adopting her can email Brumbaugh at evanbrumbaugh@yahoo.com or submit an application here.