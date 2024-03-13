Dog on a leash was dragged behind moving car and now a man’s in jail, SC official says

A South Carolina man was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges after he abused and abandoned a dog, Lexington County officials said Wednesday.

Justin Keith Allred, 32, was charged with ill treatment of animals (in general torture) and abandonment of animals, jail records show.

The West Columbia resident was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center last Saturday on charges from a January incident, officials said in a news release.

The Lexington County Animal Services said a dog was on a leash when it was pushed out of a car that was driving on South Lake Drive, according to the release.

Witnesses said the dog was pushed out of the car and the leash got stuck in the door, causing the dog to be dragged about a quarter of a mile, according to the release. Then the dog was abandoned on the highway at the intersection of South Lake Drive and Platt Springs Road as the car drove away, officials said

The dog sustained multiple injuries but has since made a full recovery, according to the release.

Allred was identified during the investigation and warrants were issued for his arrest, officials said. Allred was arrested in the West Columbia area by Lexington County deputies after they identified him while responding to a separate incident, according to the release.

Allred is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, and remains behind bars after bond was set at $3,087.50 on the combined charges, jail records show.

Allred is scheduled to appear in court again on April 3, Lexington County court records show.