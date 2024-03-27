Dog groomer opens Mount Holly salon

Owner Baylee Pinkelton poses with “Ruth” and “Petunia” at Hippie Hounds Dog Grooming on East Central Avenue in Mount Holly early Monday morning, March 25, 2024.

It's safe to say Baylee Pinkelton is a dog person.

Pinkelton, 25, has five dogs of her own ― three shih tzus, a "mountain mutt," and a standard poodle.

She's also been a professional dog groomer for seven years, something she has wanted to do since high school. This week, Pinkelton's years of work came to fruition: She opened her own storefront at 114 East Central Ave. in downtown Mount Holly, a salon for dogs.

"This was the biggest goal I've had forever and ever in my adult life. This was the dream," Pinkelton said.

Hippie Hounds Dog Grooming offers baths, nail trimming, breed specific grooming, and other services ― "anything you can think of."

Owner Baylee Pinkelton gives a trim to “Petunia” at Hippie Hounds Dog Grooming on East Central Avenue in Mount Holly early Monday morning, March 25, 2024.

"We're going for a luxurious spa experience, like a human hair salon," she said.

Pinkelton, 25, is a 2016 graduate of Stuart Cramer High School. She initially decided to go to college for nursing, but she began working as a dog groomer during that time and discovered her passion for it.

"I've been the family's designated dog washer since I was a kid, too, so it just made sense," she said. "I loved nursing too. I just really liked the dog work."

After growing up in Stanley and Charlotte, Pinkelton moved to Mount Holly five years ago.

"I like the area. I'm familiar with it. I like the small town vibe, but it's still a nice small town, so I stuck around," she said.

Pinkelton decided to open her own storefront in partnership with two of her clients, Betsy Patton and Mark Conn. The couple raises Havanese dogs, and Pinkelton groomed them. As business partners, Pinkelton will be the groomer, while Patton describes herself as "a silent partner," who handles the business management.

"I really just want to be the go-to for the area, be a staple in the community and provide the service because it's not something that's widely available right now in the area," Pinkelton said. "And of course pet dogs all day. That's the plan."

The exterior of Hippie Hounds Dog Grooming on East Central Avenue in Mount Holly early Monday morning, March 25, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Dog groomer opens Mount Holly salon