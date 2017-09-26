Dog Gets Cuddles and Kisses at Shelter After Being Abandoned During Hurricane Irma

A rescue dog is soaking up hugs and kisses after he was found abandoned on a Georgia porch after Hurricane Irma roared through the region.

The dog, Duncan, nuzzled the neck of Sarah Rosenberg, a manager at LifeLine Animal Project, in a video shared by SWNS.

As soon as Rosenberg opened the dog’s kennel, Duncan immediately began wagging his tail and the pair connected.

“He was so loving," Rosenberg said. "He didn’t want to go anywhere or be fed, he just wanted to feel safe. I held him for a very long time."

Duncan, who was covered in scars and open wounds when he was found, was thought to have been attacked by other dogs.

The pup, a pit bull, has a huge overbite which means he was unable to bite back, so once he reached the Atlanta shelter on September 14, he was in need of some love.

“To be somewhere he could just lie down and sleep and not be afraid that something would happen must have been a relief,” Rosenberg said. ”I feel like he has been on a journey and whatever he had seen he was tired from it.”

Rosenberg said Duncan is now slowly being nursed back to help and staff are trying find the canine a home.

“He was in pretty rough shape when we found him but now his wounds are healing and he is building up his strength,” Rosenberg said. “He is a beautiful dog who is wonderful with humans. He has been through so much suffering, but still has so much saved-up love to share.”

He enjoys being out in the sun and loves children.

To adopt Duncan or donate to LifeLine Animal Project, visit the shelter's website.

