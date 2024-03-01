Dog found with more than 70 shotgun pellets in his body in Geauga County

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – A local dog was found with over 70 shotgun pellets in him and authorities need your help in identifying the person who shot the dog.

“I’m guessing (the dog) about two years old,” said Geauga County Dog Warden Matt Granito.

According to Granito, the dog was discovered by a resident over the weekend with over 70 pellets lodged in his body.

“He obviously was shot in the back end. So someone took a shotgun of some sort and shot the dog,” said Granito.

Granito took the dog to a local vet where X-rays confirmed the dog had been shot with a shotgun.

“Some of them are just surface pellets, but some went into the dog and there are so many in there that the vet can’t remove them,” said Granito.

The dog had no tags and no owner, so the shelter decided to name him “Skittles.”

“He has some fluid in his lungs, but he seems to be doing a lot better,” said Granito.

Meanwhile, the dog warden is asking for any information to help them find the person who did this so they can charge them with a felony under Goddard’s Law.

As for Skittles, he is staying with a foster home while he recovers. Granito hopes to put the dog up for adoption soon.

“We think because he has buck shot in him, lead poisoning could be an issue later down the line for him, but hopefully he can live a happy, healthy life,” said Granito.

