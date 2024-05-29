Dog fighting suspected after Columbus Police execute search warrant and rescue animals

About a dozen dogs and puppies have been rescued from possible dog fighting activities following a search warrant being executed Tuesday by Columbus Police.

The search warrant was executed at a residence in the 500 block of Chesterfield Avenue after a tip about several dogs being chained outside without proper shelter or access to water, according to police.

CPD said members of its Special Operations Unit walked through the backyard and observed several dogs that appeared underweight, lacked access to food and water and showed signs of injury.

The release later said, “Equipment on the property suggested potential involvement in dog fighting activities.”

The release said officers were informed about additional dogs inside the home which led them to obtain a search warrant that led to the discovery of the following:

• Red Kia K5 sedan (reported stolen from Atlanta)

• Draco 9mm firearm

• Numerous credit cards and I.D. cards not belonging to the suspect

• 1,018.3 grams of marijuana

• 7.7 grams of methamphetamine

• 2 grams of spice

Police said Animal Control rescued a total of seven adult dogs and 10 puppies from the property and they are being assessed and treated by a veterinarian.

Police said Akahime Jordan, 32, was arrested and charged with the following:

• 17 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty

• Financial Transaction Card Theft

• Identification Fraud

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

• Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

• Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

• Possession of Spice

• Theft by Receiving Stolen Vehicle

• Possession of Drug-Related Objects