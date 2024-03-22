Dog who escaped after KCK crash reunited with owner

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A dog who escaped after a Kansas City, Kansas crash is back with his owner.

“Hey Cosmo what’s up you tough puppy?” Ezra Adams said as he and Cosmo were reunited, a moment he’s been waiting for since Monday.

That’s when the car he was riding in crashed with a semi on I-70 near I-435. Adams had a concussion and possible broken collar bone, but his primary concern was what would happen to his husky Cosmo when he got in the ambulance.

“I told him I wouldn’t go to the hospital if my dog wouldn’t be taken care of and he assured me that my dog would,” Adams said of his conversation with Kansas Highway Patrol.

But when he was released a couple hours later he learned Cosmo never made it into the secure area of KCK’s Animal Services shelter. Cosmo escaped when a Kansas Turnpike Authority employee who transported the dog opened his door in the parking lot.

So for more than 48 hours Adams walked areas around KCK looking for Cosmo where there were sightings.

“In an urban environment, it’s very dangerous and that was our fear for Cosmo. Cosmo covered a lot of ground this week. He went everywhere from Animal Services at 38th and Park, all the way to 7th and Quindaro and everywhere in between,” Nancy Chartrand, public information officer for the police department and animal services, said.

Meanwhile KC Dog Trappers gave Adams a place to stay and set out traps with Adams jackets placed inside to lure him back to the shelter. Overnight Thursday morning Cosmo walked right in.

Adams is still frustrated Cosmo got loose but was all smiles with his best friend.

“Yeah papito we are going to get some pollo (chicken) yeah?” Adams said to Cosmo.

“I couldn’t have done it without KC trappers without the very good volunteer staff they have here at the animal shelter,” he said before leaving with his pet.

“I credit Cosmo just as much. He knew his owner had been down here and I’m sure he was sniffing around and following his nose to make sure he’d found his way back to his owner,” Chartrand said.

They sent Cosmo off with a doggie bag full of treats, dog tags, a harness and a collar.

