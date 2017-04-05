Dog Dies While Saving Wedding Party From Suicide Bomber

A heroic dog saved the lives of those in a Nigerian wedding party when he grappled with a female suicide bomber until her explosives detonated, according to reports.

The dog, as well as the bomber, was killed in the terror strike, leaving those attending the wedding grateful that the animal saved their lives, Buba Ahmed of Belbelo village told The Associated Press.

Ahmed said the teenage bomber was on the outskirts of a gathering where most villagers were attending a wedding ceremony when the dog pounced on her Sunday morning.

Police spokesman Victor Isuku confirmed to The AP Wednesday that the dog had intervened to save the wedding party.

A multinational force has driven Boko Haram Islamic extremists out of most town and villages in northeastern Nigeria, but the extremists have resorted to attacking soft targets with suicide bombers, according to the wire service.

