Dog dies in hot car; local man facing charges: I-Team

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A 50-year-old Sandusky man is being held in jail, facing a felony cruelty to animals charge after his dog died in a hot car.

Richard Goings, was arrested on the charge Sunday morning after police arrived to a home on Forest Drive for an animal complaint.

According to a Sandusky police report, when the officer arrived, he found Goings standing next to a vehicle crying. The dog, which was deceased, was on the ground by Goings.

“It appeared the dog may have passed away due to heat exhaustion,” the police report states.

“Richard did not know how to dispose of the animal properly, and he asked me for assistance.”

Goings said he left the vehicle locked and running to keep the animal cool. He said he went inside a home for about 30 minutes.

“Richard approached his vehicle and he found that the Dodge was no longer running as the engine died,” the report noted. “Richard said he left a window open for the dog in the event the vehicle stopped running, but he noticed the windows were rolled up.

Richard said he believes the dog stepped on the window control while he was inside of the house.”

Officers said it was 86 degrees outside and temperatures could have reached 105 degrees inside the vehicle.

According to the officer, Goings stressed the incident was not intentional and that it was a mistake.

Goings is due back in court soon to face the charge.

