Dog dies and is brought back to life, shelter says. Now ‘Hope’ is looking for a home

A dog in Iowa is looking for a home after she was granted a second chance at life.

The terrier mix was given the name “Hope” after she was saved, according to a March 30 Facebook post by the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.

“Hope got her name because she died and was given CPR and brought back to life with everyone praying and hoping she would have a full recovery, which she did,” the rescue said. Details about why she needed CPR were not included in the post.

Hope is 13 weeks old now and is up for adoption.

The shelter, located in Davenport, said anyone can stop by and fill out an application between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Many are sure she will be adopted soon judging by the Facebook comments.

“She is adorable I love her markings. It won’t be long someone will snag her up,” one person wrote.

